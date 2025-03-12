MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading 4.4% Higher – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 433,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,686,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

