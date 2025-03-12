Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.66.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile
