Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACV opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

