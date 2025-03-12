SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of SWKHL opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.