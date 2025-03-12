Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Michael J. Rossi Sells 3,917 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Rossi sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $20,368.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,831.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of YMAB opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on YMAB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $22,408,000. Caligan Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 613,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405,169 shares during the period. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,236,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Y-mAbs Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.