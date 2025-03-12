Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Michael J. Rossi Sells 3,917 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Rossi sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $20,368.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,831.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of YMAB opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YMAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $22,408,000. Caligan Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 613,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405,169 shares during the period. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,236,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.