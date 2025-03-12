What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AQST Q1 Earnings?

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of AQST opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.76. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 115,223 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

