pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $477.04 Million

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One pumpBTC token can currently be purchased for $82,391.48 or 1.00146774 BTC on exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market cap of $477.04 million and $7,749.66 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,101.86 or 0.99675109 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81,595.47 or 0.99060337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC launched on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,790 tokens. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,789.86031044. The last known price of pumpBTC is 79,160.57955539 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

