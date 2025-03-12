Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,130 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,099.20. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $547.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 134,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

