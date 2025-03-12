What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Clarus Q1 Earnings?

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Clarus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is -7.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clarus by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 134,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

