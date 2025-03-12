Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ASPN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $610.11 million, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 167.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 64,154 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 34.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 323,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

