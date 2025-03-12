Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts AARD FY2024 Earnings

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.89) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

AARD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance

AARD opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,744. This trade represents a 11.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,938,800. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

