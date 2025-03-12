Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

