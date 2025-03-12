44,437 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,769,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $851,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,064. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 15,935 shares valued at $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CW stock opened at $310.69 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $236.31 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.66 and its 200 day moving average is $345.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

