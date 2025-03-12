Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,780 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $54.53.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

