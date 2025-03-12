Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

