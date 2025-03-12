MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded by TD Securities to Strong-Buy Rating

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.
In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).
