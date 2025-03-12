Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 0.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPHB stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

