Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 5.2% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $96.51 and a 12-month high of $126.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

