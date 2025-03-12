BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Purchased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 4.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC owned about 0.96% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,670,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,192,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 167,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

