Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

