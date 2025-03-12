Smart Portfolios LLC Acquires 19,935 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,798 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,253 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

