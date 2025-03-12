Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes $450,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $831.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

