2,262,709 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Warburton Capital Management LLC

Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,262,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,267,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 58.8% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Warburton Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

