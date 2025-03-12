Natural Investments LLC Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.