Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 90,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 201.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

