Natural Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 27,126 Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SHG opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

