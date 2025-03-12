Natural Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,516,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after acquiring an additional 548,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 194.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,163 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $6,296,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $6,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

