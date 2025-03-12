NBT Bank N A NY Sells 945 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Veralto were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veralto by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veralto by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after purchasing an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after purchasing an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after purchasing an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,986,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

