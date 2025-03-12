Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,542 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKWD. Quarry LP boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $296,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,599.28. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $30,454.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,965.52. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $1,369,342. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

