iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 820,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,719,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

