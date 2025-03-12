Summit X LLC Decreases Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFO. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.