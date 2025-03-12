iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,610,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,859,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

