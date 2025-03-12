Summit X LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

