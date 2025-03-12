Saturna Capital Corp Purchases 109 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 3.4 %

EME opened at $373.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.75 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

