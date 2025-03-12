Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Stake Lifted by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for 25.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.45% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $124,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310,617 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

