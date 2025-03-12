EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 272,292 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5,229.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,292 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,675,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after buying an additional 508,569 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 224,878 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after buying an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

