Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys 45,112 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

