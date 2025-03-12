Saturna Capital Corp Sells 250 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Saturna Capital Corp reduced its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in ICF International were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ICF International by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.54. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

