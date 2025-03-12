Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Bill Bentinck Acquires 3,000 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 395.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.