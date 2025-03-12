Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

AbbVie, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biological products using cutting-edge technology and research. These stocks are typically seen as high-risk, high-reward investments due to the regulatory hurdles and significant R&D costs associated with breakthroughs in medicine and biotechnology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.10. 2,411,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,892. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.12. 1,325,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.44. 480,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,055. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.44.

