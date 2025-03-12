Bender Robert & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

