Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $554,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 93,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

