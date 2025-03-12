Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 6.18% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $81,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

