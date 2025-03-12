Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after purchasing an additional 737,726 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

COO opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.43 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

