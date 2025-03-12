Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 28,919 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 124.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,917 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

