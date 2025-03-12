Davis R M Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

