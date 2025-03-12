Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exponent stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Exponent Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 159,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

