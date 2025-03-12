Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.