CMO Group (LON:CMO) Shares Up 75.6% – Still a Buy?

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 75.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Approximately 635,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,493,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

CMO Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

