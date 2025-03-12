CMO Group (LON:CMO) Shares Up 75.6% – Still a Buy?

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 75.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Approximately 635,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,493,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.37.
Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.
