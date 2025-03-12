MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $287.18, but opened at $268.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $251.38, with a volume of 4,562,971 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.